By CBSDFW.com Staff
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man suspected of murder.

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, of McKinney, is wanted for the December 8 murder of Roberto Guerrero IV, 24, in New Hope.

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department)

Hernandez is 5’3″ and weighs 150 lbs. He is believed to be driving a 2015 white 4-door Nissan Altima with the Texas license plat HDF-9773.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5350 and ask to speak to Sergeant Reim or Captain Hatch.

Sheriffs said not to approach Hernandez if he is located and to call 911 instead.

