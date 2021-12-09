DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a November 30 shooting that left a man dead.
On that Tuesday at about 9:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2880 Peavy Road.READ MORE: State District Court Rules Abortion Law Unconstitutional, But Leaves 'Near-Total Ban' In Place
When police arrived at the apartment complex there, they found Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Mena-Lopez was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.
Detectives say the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation and have yet to identify a suspect.READ MORE: Parker County Sheriffs Arrest Alleged Serial Vehicle Burglar
However, police are interested in a vehicle that was caught on video they say is connected to the shooting.
The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information about either the murder or the vehicle to contact Detective Theodore Gross, #9896, at 214-671-3143 or via email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com referencing case number 216634-2021.
MORE NEWS: Collin County Sheriff's Office Asks Public For Help Locating Murder Suspect
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.