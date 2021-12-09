CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a November 30 shooting that left a man dead.

On that Tuesday at about 9:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2880 Peavy Road.

When police arrived at the apartment complex there, they found Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, was shot and killed on Nov. 30 in a Peavy Rd. apartment. (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

Mena-Lopez was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation and have yet to identify a suspect.

However, police are interested in a vehicle that was caught on video they say is connected to the shooting.

Dallas Police are asking for information about this red or orange car. (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information about either the murder or the vehicle to contact Detective Theodore Gross, #9896, at 214-671-3143 or via email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com referencing case number 216634-2021.

Another angle of the red/orange car police are asking for information about. (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

CBSDFW.com Staff