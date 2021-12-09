DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested two men yesterday while investigating reports of stolen credit card information being used to buy gas.

The investigation began on December 7 when the Dallas Police Financial Investigations Unit was contacted by a representative of Quick Fuel, who told them that two men were filling up their pickup trucks with diesel fuel purchased using stolen credit card information at the gas station on the 2600 block of Lombardy Lane.

The Financial Crimes Unit requested the Northwest Crime Response Team to surveil the location.

The next day, the Northwest CRT notified the Financial Crimes Unit that a man was once again using stolen credit card information to pump diesel gas into his pickup truck. Law enforcement officers followed the suspect as he left to the 5700 block of South Cockrell Hill Road.

The suspect met another man there, and they started using a hose to pump the fuel from a tank attached to the bed of the truck into a large storage container. Both men were then arrested.

The first suspect was identified as Osley Alvarez-Morales, 34. Alvarez-Morales was charged with credit card abuse (a state jail felony) and fraudulent use or possession of credit card information (a 2nd degree felony). His bond was set a $100,000.

Police identified the second suspect as Yunier Toledo, 47. He was charged with violation of motor fuel tax requirement, a 2nd degree felony. His bond has been set at $10,000.

While searching the suspects and their vehicles, officers discovered multiple cards that had been encoded with stolen credit card information from various victims. Detectives also seized 423 gallons of stolen diesel fuel.

The Dallas Police Department said that the crime also created significant damage to the environment and collaborated with other departments, including Code Compliance and the Office of Environmental Quality, to coordinate the clean-up of fuel and other hazardous materials which were likely leaking into a nearby creek.

Police said that Alvarez-Morales and Toledo may also face additional charges.