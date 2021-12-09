DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you want to take your holiday celebrations to new heights, look no further than Reunion Tower in Dallas.

Reunion Tower takes visitors 470 feet up in the air, and is known for its impressive views, but the holidays become even more magical.

Jenna Guinn, marketing manager for Reunion Tower, says every Saturday this December, they are “GeO-Decking The Halls.”

“So we’re welcoming everyone to come out and write letters to Santa, take part in some fun activities and some crafts and just have a great time,” Guinn says.

Santa even placed a special mailbox on the GeO-Deck where Guinn says the letters go straight to the North Pole.

But, the activities leading up to the holidays, are not just for kids.

“Couples can come have a really nice night experience the city and you can see the Christmas lights from up here too,” Guinn says.

The tower’s observation deck sees over 700 proposals each year, with dozens taking place during the holidays.

“We’re known as the most romantic place in Dallas,” Guinn says. “So, of course, for the holidays we have to up it a little bit!”

Couples can even hire a Reunion Tower “Love is in the Air” coordinator.

“We actually have two coordinators and they will make every date night a very special experience for you,” Guinn says.

Once Christmas has passed, Reunion Tower gears up to ring in the New Year with their iconic firework show, which this year, will include the addition of 225 drones.

“The drones are synced to our music, our fireworks and our light show,” Guinn explains. “So you’ll see them fly through the sky and create special designs that go along with the music.”

The “GeO-Deck The Halls” activities happen each Saturday in December from 1 to 3 p.m.

General admission tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for kids. The crafts are included in the price for admission.