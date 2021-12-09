(CBS Boston) — With the regular season pushing further into December, the fantasy playoffs are fast approaching. This may be very well be a make-or-break week for fantasy players on the bubble. Choosing the right players to start could make all the difference.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 14 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 20.6 (21.9 PPR)

QB: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 20.4 (21.1 PPR)

RB: Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 7.0 (9.9 PPR)

RB: A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 9.2 (12.6 PPR)

WR: Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 8.2 (13.9 PPR)

WR: D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 10.8 (17.4 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets, Projected Points: 20.6 (21.9 PPR)

RB: Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 7.2 (10.0 PPR)

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 9.2 (12.4 PPR)

WR: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 6.6 (12.0 PPR)

TE: Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 5.4 (9.1 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

RB: D’Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 5.8 (7.4 PPR)

WR: Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.0 PPR)

WR: Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 6.8 (11.0 PPR)

WR: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 7.0 (12.7 PPR)

TE: Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 5.8 (9.1 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 18.0 (19.5 PPR)

RB: Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 7.8 (11.3 PPR)

RB: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 5.0 (7.7 PPR)

WR: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 7.0 (12.7 PPR)

TE: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.2 (11.3 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 16.8 (17.5 PPR)

RB: Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 7.6 (10.1 PPR)

WR: Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 6.8 (10.6 PPR)

WR: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 5.2 (10.4 PPR)

TE: Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 5.8 (10.7PPR)

Dave’s Sits

RB: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 9.0 (10.2 PPR)

RB: Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 9.0 (11.3 PPR)

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 7.8 (13.1 PPR)

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 8.2 (12.7 PPR)

TE: Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 7.0 (11.0 PPR)