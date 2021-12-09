FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Fort Worth are investigating the death of a newborn child.
It was just after 2:00 p.m. on December 8 when officers were called out to a home in the 4900 block of Hampshire Boulevard.
During the investigation officers found the body of the newborn girl in a carport area.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the newborn as ‘baby girl Lopez’ and has not released the cause of death, pending an autopsy.
Officials confirm that detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit CACU have been notified.
Police have not released specifics about the death or those involved, but did say it was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.