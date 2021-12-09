ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On December 9 fallen Officer Richard Houston, with the Mesquite Police Department, will be laid to rest.

Houston was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call outside of a grocery store in Mesquite on Friday, December 3.

His funeral is open to the public and will take place at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwell at noon. There is a visitation prior.

Thursday morning, officers waited outside of the church, for Officer Houston to arrive.

There will be a full honors ceremony with a presentation of the colors, a 21 gun salute, a flyover courtesy of DPS, and bagpipes.

Officer Houston was a part of the Mesquite police department for more than two decades.

All week, folks left flowers and balloons at a Memorial outside of the Mesquite Police Department.

In his career, Houston is said to have been an accomplished cop, receiving countless awards for his service.

The funeral procession will take place around 2:00 p.m., en route to the New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale.