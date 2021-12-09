ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On December 9 fallen Officer Richard Houston, with the Mesquite Police Department, will be laid to rest.
Houston was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call outside of a grocery store in Mesquite on Friday, December 3.READ MORE: Stray Bullet Kills Wendy Godoy, 26, At Dallas Apartment
His funeral is open to the public and will take place at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwell at noon. There is a visitation prior.
Thursday morning, officers waited outside of the church, for Officer Houston to arrive.
There will be a full honors ceremony with a presentation of the colors, a 21 gun salute, a flyover courtesy of DPS, and bagpipes.READ MORE: Tourists Run For Cover As Gunmen On Jet Skis Open Fire On Beach At 4-Star Resort In Cancun Mexico
Officer Houston was a part of the Mesquite police department for more than two decades.
All week, folks left flowers and balloons at a Memorial outside of the Mesquite Police Department.
In his career, Houston is said to have been an accomplished cop, receiving countless awards for his service.MORE NEWS: Discover DFW: Holidays At Reunion Tower
The funeral procession will take place around 2:00 p.m., en route to the New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale.