By Nicole Jacobs
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On December 9 fallen Officer Richard Houston, with the Mesquite Police Department, will be laid to rest.

Houston was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call outside of a grocery store in Mesquite on Friday, December 3.

His funeral is open to the public and will take place at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwell at noon. There is a visitation prior.

Thursday morning, officers waited outside of the church, for Officer Houston to arrive.

There will be a full honors ceremony with a presentation of the colors, a 21 gun salute, a flyover courtesy of DPS, and bagpipes.

Officer Houston was a part of the Mesquite police department for more than two decades.

All week, folks left flowers and balloons at a Memorial outside of the Mesquite Police Department.

Mesquite Police officials have identified the fallen officer as Richard Lee Houston II (Credit: Mesquite Police Department)

In his career, Houston is said to have been an accomplished cop, receiving countless awards for his service.

The funeral procession will take place around 2:00 p.m., en route to the New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale.