PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Plano found its next fire chief from within Plano Fire-Rescue.

Chris Biggerstaff, who currently serves Plano Fire-Rescue as Assistant Chief of Emergency Services, will assume the duties of chief beginning Monday, Dec. 20.

The Plano City Council will ratify the appointment at its next meeting on Dec. 13, the city explained in a news release Thursday.

Chief Biggerstaff joined the fire service in March of 1991 with the Garland Fire Department.

In Dec. 1992, he continued his career as a firefighter at Plano Fire-Rescue, where he was awarded Rookie of the Year in 1993 and Officer of the Year in 2013.

He has served in every rank up to his current position, the city said.

“Plano Fire-Rescue will continue to define Excellence in the Fire service,” said City Manager Mark Israelson. “The Chief sets the tone and vision for the Department and we are excited that the best candidate to be the next Fire Chief in Plano was developed through the PFR ranks. Chris Biggerstaff is uniquely qualified to take the role as Chief and we have great expectations that he will keep PFR as the model Fire Department into the future.”

Biggerstaff holds an Associate in Arts and Science from Mountain View College, a Bachelor in Organizational Leadership from Texas A&M Commerce, and a Master in Leadership with an Emphasis in Disaster Preparedness and Executive Fire Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

He is also a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

Biggerstaff will replace current Fire Chief Sam Greif, who recently moved to the Plano Municipal Center to assume responsibilities as Deputy City Manager over public safety, which includes fire-rescue, police, public safety communications, emergency management and animal services.