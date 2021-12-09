CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Bryan Pineda-Lopez, DFW News, Laredo Sector Border Patrol, Mexico

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Cotulla Station arrested Bryan Pineda-Lopez, 25, who had an active warrant out of Mexico.

Bryan Pineda-Lopez, 25 (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Protection)

READ MORE: American Airlines Trims International Schedule, Cites Boeing 787 Dreamliner Delays

He was apprehended on Dec. 8 inside a ranch west of Encinal.

Record checks revealed that Pineda-Lopez had an active warrant out of Mexico. Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch agents contacted their partners with the Government of Mexico and verified that the warrant was extraditable.

READ MORE: Dallas Police Department Searching For Woman Missing Over A Week, Diandra Chalmers

Pineda-Lopez was turned over to Mexican authorities.

 

MORE NEWS: Dallas Launches Housing Development Fund To Fuel Economic Growth

 

CBSDFW.com Staff