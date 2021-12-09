LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Cotulla Station arrested Bryan Pineda-Lopez, 25, who had an active warrant out of Mexico.
READ MORE: American Airlines Trims International Schedule, Cites Boeing 787 Dreamliner Delays
He was apprehended on Dec. 8 inside a ranch west of Encinal.
Record checks revealed that Pineda-Lopez had an active warrant out of Mexico. Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch agents contacted their partners with the Government of Mexico and verified that the warrant was extraditable.READ MORE: Dallas Police Department Searching For Woman Missing Over A Week, Diandra Chalmers
Pineda-Lopez was turned over to Mexican authorities.
MORE NEWS: Dallas Launches Housing Development Fund To Fuel Economic Growth