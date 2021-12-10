DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – No one was injured after two cars collided resulting in an 18-wheeler hanging off a bridge and leaking gas last night, Dec. 9.
The trailer was loaded with 30,000 lbs. of refrigerated food, police said.
Arriving deputies said the crash damaged about 55 yards of guardrail but that is wasn't in the roadway. In addition to Dallas Fire-Rescue, a hazmat unit and TxDOT sand truck also showed up to the scene. The City of Dallas environmental response unit also came out to help.
They shut down a ramp to 635 while cleaning up but all lanes of traffic were re-opened at 4 a.m.