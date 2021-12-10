DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today, the Department of Justice awarded more than $378,000 in North Texas to help support efforts to address violent crime.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a national program meant to address violent crime in cities across the United States, including gun violence. It was originally launched in 2001 with support from the Bush administration.

In May 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a new effort to reduce violent crime. The reinvigoration of PSN, which the DOJ says is an “evidence-based and community-oriented program focused on reducing violent crime,” was a key part of that effort.

Over $17.5 million in grants was given to PSN by the Justice Department on Dec. 10, and $378,000 of those grants was specifically allocated for the Northern District of Texas.

Fort Worth’s Safe City Commission, also known as One Safe Place, will handle the Northern District of Texas PSN funds, which will be distributed to police departments and nonprofits that support the PSN mission through enforcement and crime prevention program. With approval from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, the Safe City Commission will be begin the process of awarding PSN subprojects across North Texas.

“I am immensely proud of the Northern District of Texas’ award-winning PSN program, which relies on collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement and area nonprofits to reduce violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham. “Our data-driven, compassionate approach ensures that our residents feel safe in their communities. We’re focused not just on locking up criminals, but at getting to the root cause of violence and stopping it. We’re determined to make Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock and Amarillo better places to live and work, and we’re hopeful this grant money will help us achieve that goal.”

On May 26, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco published new guidelines for PSN.

The updated PSN guidelines spell out four key principles: fostering trust in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence, setting focused, strategic, and measurable priorities, and reduce violent crime without simply increasing arrests or prosecutions.