DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Well, it’s that time of year. Santa is making his list and checking it twice. And this year, the Big Man himself is taking Zoom calls straight from the North Pole, and all for a good cause!

It’s the question kids prep for all year; what will they ask Santa for?

This is the 2nd year that the beloved NorthPark Santa of over 30 years has done virtual visits, and 100% of the proceeds go to Children’s Health to enhance patient care initiatives and continue medical research.

“Kids and families all across North Texas get the benefit of visiting with Santa in their own home… and knowing at the same time they are benefitting the kids and families who are staying at Children’s Health,” said Brent Christopher, the President of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

Though the partnership, Santa also makes virtual visits to children who are staying at Children’s Health this holiday season.

“We have been partners with NorthPark center for four years now in coordination with Santa visits… The last two years have been virtual, but it is still providing a ton of support to the families and kids who are in the hospital… because it is a tough time of year to be in the hospital.”

Reservations are released weekly on Sundays at noon and require a donation to Children’s Health beginning at $25.

And if you forget to ask the Big Man for something, you can schedule as many follow-up conversations as you need.

Last year, over $130,000 was raised from the virtual Santa visits.

More information about Santa virtual visits from Children’s Health can be found on their website.