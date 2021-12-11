DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A female suspect shot a 12-year-old girl yesterday during an ongoing feud with the girl’s mother, Dallas police said Saturday.
Dallas police initially thought the shooting was a road rage incident, but later discovered that the victim's mother and the suspect know each other. The shooting was apparently related to an argument that was part of an ongoing feud between the two women.
On Friday, December 10 at 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call at 8201 Brookriver Drive. When they arrived, officers discovered a 12-year-old girl lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to her abdomen.
The girl was transported to an area hospital where she was listed as being in stable condition.
According to the girl's mother, the female suspect and a male passenger were leaving the parking lot in a red Dodge Challenger when an argument ensued between the suspect and the mother while they were sitting in their vehicles.
When the girl’s mother parked, the suspect and her passenger circled back around the parking lot and started arguing again. The suspect then allegedly pulled forward through the parking lot before getting out of her car with a handgun and firing a single round.
The bullet struck the girl as she, her mother, and her sister were entering the hotel.
The suspect then fled, leaving the male passenger in the parking lot.
The investigation is ongoing.