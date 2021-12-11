ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in his apartment.
On Friday, Dec. 10 at 4:58 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a call at an apartment in the 6400 block of Rivertrail Circle. A person had gone to the apartment to check on a family member and found them lying on the floor unresponsive.
When police arrived to investigate, Alphonso Lewis, 34, was declared deceased at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the Lewis was the victim of foul play and may have been involved in “high risk” activity.
No sign of forced entry was found, and detectives are searching the area for witnesses and surveillance camera footage that could help them solve the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Van Treek at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS and may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to the case.