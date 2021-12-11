FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco Fire Department announced Saturday that it sent a crew to the Panhandle to assist a state-wide effort to battle large wildfires.
As part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), Frisco sent one strike team leader vehicle and four firefighters on a Type III engine to Amarillo.
They join crews from Dallas, Little Elm, Lewisville, and Flower Mound as a strike team to help fight the blaze.
Crews left Frisco on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m. and will check in with the Texas A&M Forest Service to receive their assignment throughout their deployment.
The Department says crews may be deployed for up to seven days.