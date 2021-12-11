DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A major Dallas drug trafficker was convicted of dealing methamphetamine out of his car dealership, US Attorney Chad Meacham announced on Friday.
After a four day trial, a federal jury convicted Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 42, of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to evidence presented at the trial, Gonzalez was an associate of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) who called himself “Speedy.”
He dealt methamphetamine out of Hampton Motors, a car dealership he owned in Dallas. Gonzalez and several coconspirators stored large quantities of meth at the dealership and used proceeds of drug sales to purchase vehicles in order to disguise the source of the funds.
They used homes in Dallas and DeSoto as meth labs, guarding those locations with guns. Federal agents testified that thousands of kilograms of meth was trafficked this way.
During the trial, prosecutors discovered that Gonzalez threatened to kill one of his coconspirators, who was slated to testify against him. The threatened man went on to testify anyway, saying that Gonzalez used his dealership as a front for large-scale drug deals.
Ten of his co-conspirators entered guilty pleas prior to trial.
Gonzalez now awaits sentencing. He faces up to life federal prison.