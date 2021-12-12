LANDOVER, Maryland (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Football Team 27-20 on Sunday, ending their rival’s four game winning streak.

Dallas went into the game with a purpose, intending to deliver on coach Mike McCarthy’s promise of a win.

They also brought along some unusual gear of their own.

After getting word from other teams that the sideline benches at FedEx Field were in major need of an upgrade, the Cowboys brought their own for this showdown game.

The Cowboys rented four benches from a private vendor. When they arrived at the stadium Sunday, they were already decked out in Cowboys logos and wordmarks.

The Cowboys heard from the Seahawks, who recently played against Washington on a Monday night and had complaints that the heated benches were malfunctioning.

Apparently, the stunt paid off and Dallas was able to deliver on McCarthy’s guarantee.

Amari Cooper clocked in a touchdown for the Cowboys, while kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked for a total of 13 points over the course of the game.

Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Dallas led 24-0 and 27-8 before Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke and led a 73-yard TD drive and Cole Holcomb intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-6. Washington’s comeback bid came to an end when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining.

The Cowboys go on to face the Giants next week on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 12:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

