DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for information on a suspect accused of killing a man on Newkirk St. early this morning.
On Sunday, Dec. 12 at about 3:27 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 10500 Newkirk Street.
They arrived to find Jaden Gordon, 18, who had been shot while driving. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported Gordon to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Police said that the man suspected of killing Gordon is a Black man between the ages of 18 and 20. He goes by the name “Prince.”
He was last seen driving a 2008-2011 Honda Accord 2 door coupe missing the front plate and possibly paper tags.
The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in solving this murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective David Grubbs, #9159 at 214-671-3675 or via email. Please refer to case number 223863-2021.
Anyone with information may also call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tips that lead to an arrest or indictment may receive a reward of up to $5,000.
Dallas Police released other images that may help identify the suspect as well: