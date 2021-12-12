CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Six people were killed when an Amazon facility in Illinois collapsed after it was hit by a tornado yesterday.

Search efforts are expected to take several days, but authorities don’t expect to find more survivors.

The local coroner says there are no pending reports of missing people related to the building collapse.

The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved.

It is unknown what relation the six people had to Amazon, or if workers were aware of the storm and able to seek shelter.

Much like the factory that collapsed in Mayfield, Kentucky, questions are being raised about planning at the facility.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said police helped pull people from the rubble.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)