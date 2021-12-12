IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, a national non-profit gave back to those who served in uniform by giving them and their families some holiday cheer.
The event took place in Irving and began at 11:00 a.m. Over 150 families were presented with gift cards they can use to purchase essential foods for a holiday meal and use for other holiday-related expenses.
This year's event helped alleviate a financial burden for military families at a time when grocery prices continue to rise.
People showed up in costume and with signs to support the military families as they received their cards.
Operation Homefront was founded in 2002 with the mission of supporting military families in the US. The organization provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles.
It is recognized by groups like Charity Navigator for superior performance and oversight, and over 90% of expenditures each year go directly to programs that support military families.