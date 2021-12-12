DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Baptist Men is preparing to send teams to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes as early as Wednesday, a spokesperson said.
TBM Director of Communication John Hall said Sunday that, "Our extended network is setting up 5 sites in Kentucky right now. We are prepping as many as three chainsaw teams to leave as early as Wednesday. All of our chainsaw teams have been moved up to standby status, which means start getting ready to leave."
At 9:30 a.m. tomorrow morning, TBM will start loading tarps and roofing materials for the teams to use.
Hall said that the decentralized nature of the organization means that Texans from across the state would be leaving for Kentucky, even though the organization’s warehouse is in Dallas.
"When our chainsaw teams do leave, they will be rolling from different points in the state, making it harder to shoot a convoy," Hall said.
TBM is a faith-based organization that seeks to empower its members “to change the world, tackling its biggest challenges by meeting crucial needs after disasters, providing clean drinking water for people around the globe and equipping the next generation to make a difference for years to come.”