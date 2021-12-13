TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A judge is expected to decide Monday if the trial of a former Fort Worth police officer, accused of shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson, should be moved outside of Tarrant County.

Attorneys for Aaron Dean formally filed a change of venue request earlier this month. They are claiming their client will not be able to get a fair trial in Tarrant County.

It was in 2019 when Dean and another officer responded to a call about an open door at home during the early morning hours.

Body camera video shows Dean firing his gun through a window, shooting Jefferson as she played video games with her nephew in her mother’s home.

Following the shooting, Fort Worth police released video showing Dean walk around the side of the house, push through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fire through the window a split-second after shouting at Jefferson to show her hands.

Atatiana Jefferson was 28 years old when she was killed.

Dean, now 37, resigned from the city police force two days after the shooting and was later charged with murder.

Jury selection in the murder trial is scheduled to begin January 4. As of now, the trial is set for January 10.