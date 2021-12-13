FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase by Southlake DPS of a woman suspected of drunk driving ended with a standoff on a major North Tarrant County freeway on Monday afternoon, Dec. 13.

A spokesperson said they got reports of a woman driving erratically and tried to get her to pull over.

She eventually stopped and appeared to pass out on Alliance Gateway just west of Highway 377.

An officer broke out the passenger side front window and officers got the woman out.

After she was arrested, they had her sit with handcuffs on the grass and they later gave her a field sobriety test.

There is no word yet on specific charges.

Southlake DPS spokesperson Brad Uptmore told CBS 11, police got a 911 call about a reckless driver on westbound SH 114.

Officers caught up with her around Westlake Parkway and tried to pull her over.

She would not stop and the chase began.

Uptmore said officers observed the driver hit curbs and drive erratically.

Finally, just west of US Highway 377, two drivers in pickup trucks saw what was happening, stopped their trucks and got out so the woman couldn’t move forward.