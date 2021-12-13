DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas ISD school bus carrying students and teachers collided with a couple of box trucks in Mesquite on Dec. 13.
There were 47 people on board at the time including students, teachers and a driver.
Two children were treated for minor injuries and no one else was hurt.
A Mesquite ISD bus picked up everyone after the incident.
Police are investigating what caused the crash.