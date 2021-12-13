DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who may be confused and need assistance.
Jakiara Rider was last around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the 7600 block of Hume Drive in Dallas.
Rider is black, approximately 5’1” and weighing around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants.
She has been diagnosed with focal epilepsy and intellectual disability and requires medication for treatment of seizures.
Dallas Police tweeted around 8:50 p.m., “Critical Missing Person Jakiara Rider has been upgraded to Endangered Missing with Texas Department of Public Safety and alert has been activated. Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911.”
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 14, 2021
Anyone with information can also call the Police Department at (214) 671-4268 and refer to case number 224857-2021.