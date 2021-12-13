DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for the man who shot two people on Dec. 12 in the Turkey D.A.M Restaurant parking lot on McKinney Avenue.
It happened at 9 p.m. after the suspect and victims had a fight, which escalated.
The victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location in a black 4-door Ford F-250 with large red tires and rims.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Small at 214-671-3703, or matthew.small@dallascityhall.com.