FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lone Star High School in Frisco will be closed for the second day in a row Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Administrators cancelled classes on Monday after a threat on social media, followed by an investigation by Frisco Police.

The police department is still investigating and because of that, the school district decided to close Tuesday as well.

However, the district said teachers will get in touch with students about learning plans for Tuesday.

“It’s always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ISD’s foremost concern,” said Frisco ISD Director of Communications Jamie Driskill.

Any student or parent who has additional information regarding the social media post or letter is asked to contact Frisco PD at 972-292-6010.

Cell phone users can send the anonymous tips by texting the word “FriscoPD” and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

All students and staff are also encouraged to use the anonymous STOPit app to report anything of concern to school officials, Frisco ISD said in a statement on the matter.