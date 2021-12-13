NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As of Monday afternoon the death toll from deadly tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and neighboring states over the weekend continues to rise. As it stands 64 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 100 are still unaccounted for.
Here are some ways you can help the victims of Friday’s deadly storms.
- The Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to aid those affected by Friday’s severe weather.
- Verified Online Fundraisers
GoFundMe has organized a list of verified fundraisers on its platforms that seek to help different impacted communities throughout the country. Verified fundraisers include ones organizing funds for feeding first responders and necessities for families.
- American Red Cross
The American Red Cross said its teams are helping those in impacted states find food, supplies, shelter and emotional support. The organization is requesting both blood and monetary donations.