HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A player on the Houston Cougars men’s basketball team is being lauded for action he took after his team suffered a controversial road loss on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Alabama.

The Cougars loste 83-82 after referees didn’t call goaltending when a putback attempt was swatted away, KTRK in Houston reported.

UH head coach Kelvin Sampson wanted a goaltending call that would have given Houston its ninth win of the season.

As the Houston players and staff left the court upset, a Houston assistant is seen destroying a chair and kicking over another as he leaves the court in, a Twitter post AustinRader24.

Houston senior Reggie Chaney, is also seen swatting a garbage can and toppling over trash on the floor as he heads to the locker room.

Seconds later, Chaney’s teammate, sophomore Jamal Shead, began picking up the garbage.

AustinRader24 shared that scene as well.

“Shoutout Jamal Shead for picking up the trash,” the post read along with the video.

Shoutout Jamal Shead for picking up the trash pic.twitter.com/KIjPNKG8iC — Austin Rader (@AustinRader24) December 12, 2021

More than 4.1 million people have watched the video as of Monday afternoon.