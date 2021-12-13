RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Richardson ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-0 Monday night, Dec. 13 to accept the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone.

The board will begin the search for a new superintendent immediately.

Deputy Superintendent Tabitha Branum will serve as the interim superintendent.

“I thank you all for listening,” President Regina Harris.“We have to come together as a district to accept this resignation. It’s what Dr. Stone has asked us to do.”

Before the meeting even began a group of teachers protested outside the administration building in support of Stone.

Then about 45 people, mainly parents, spoke during public comment. Only a few, like Euan Blackman, spoke out against her.

“I would say she is lacking in the ability to bring academic excellence to the district across the board,” Blackman said. “I hope we find the superintendent that will focus on academics primarily.”

Many said Stone led the district well during an especially trying time, going against the Governor’s order to require masks this school year.

There’s also been mixed reaction to Stone’s creation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department. A district board member resigning back in September after facing similar opposition.

“An opposition that has assassinated her character, that has assassinated the district as a whole under a false propaganda and rhetoric,” parent Denita Jones said. “DEI is important to all our students.”

Harris went on to say this was a very hard decision for the board to make. She’s asking everyone to to stand strong move forward.

RISD and Stone released a joint statement on the matter: