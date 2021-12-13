DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We may be hundreds of miles away from the devastation in Kentucky, but many North Texas nonprofits are mobilizing to send assistance.

From supplies to volunteers, they’re working around the clock to send help to those in need.

Texas Baptist Men began planning its relief efforts as soon as the devastation became clear.

“We’re sending out shower units, which take care of people. We send out chainsaw crews, and then we send out feeding units,” said CEO Mickey Lenamon.

They’ll cook several thousand meals a day for victims and first responders.

They’ll also send roofing materials, water, and manpower: at least three crews of 15 volunteers leaving as early as Wednesday, Dec. 15.

“We send a few every day, and we could stay from two weeks to two months,” he said.

World Vision is another organization preparing to answer the call.

Supplies will be loaded up this week on one of three truckloads they’ve scheduled so far.

“We’ll have wipes. We’ll have generators. We’ll have cleanup buckets, PPE, toys,” said Roberta Taylor, partner coordinator with World Vision. “In this time, you know the kids are going to be desperately looking for something to call their own.”

Both organizations are funded solely by donations.

For this tragedy and future ones, the generosity of North Texans will touch those hundreds of miles away.

“It’s Texas pride but also Christian, go help your neighbor,” said Lenamon. “People say, ‘You’re not my neighbor. You’re four states over.’ It doesn’t matter. You’re still the United States, and we all work together to help the people in time of need.”

For information about to help those affected by the tornadoes, CLICK HERE.