FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School administrators in Frisco decided they will reopen Lone Star High School on Wednesday after a social media threat kept the campus closed this week.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding during the closure," the district said in a letter to parents. "Over the last two days, the Frisco Police Department completed an extensive K-9 and officer sweep of the Lone Star campus and did not find anything that posed a threat or was suspicious."
Still, the district did announce there would be an increased police presence on campus the rest of the week. Additionally, student hall passes will be limited to essential business only and backpacks and large bags will not be allowed.
Students and staff were encouraged to report any suspicious activity.
At-home learning took place while the school was closed, the district said.