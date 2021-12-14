GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Granbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car possibly involved in a Dec. 13 fatality traffic crash.
It happened on Highway 377E at Temple Hall Highway at 2:30 p.m.
They’re in the process of collecting additional surveillance video. If anyone witnessed this accident or can help identify the driver of the vehicle, please contact Detective Brent Blackmon at 817-573-2648.