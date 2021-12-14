ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rockwall Police Department arrested a man for setting up a covert camera inside a woman’s restroom to record customers at The Fatted Calf restaurant without their knowledge.
Now they're looking for potential victims who dined at the eatery located at 112 E. Rusk Nov. 13-23.
During forensic examination of the device the suspect used, it was discovered that multiple women were videoed inside the restroom.
Please contact Detective Phillip Young at 972-772-6781 or Detective Steven Nagy at 972-772-6728 if you think you may be a victim.