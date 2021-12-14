FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents unleashed verbal attacks on the Fort Worth ISD school board Tuesday night, calling on the board and even the superintendent to step down.

The issue that drew the most debate: revelations that a training course in critical race theory, or CRT, has been offered to teachers.

The state legislature made teaching critical race theory students illegal during the recent special session.

But a conservative watchdog group found a CRT training manual for teachers which some parents say is an effort to circumvent the law.

Dozens of parents staged a rally outside Fort Worth ISD this evening calling on Superintendent Kent Scribner to resign.

“Critical race theory has been banned thanks to SB 3,” said protestor Carlos Turcios.

The conservative activist found the school district had recently given teachers a course on CRT.

It’s a study of the impact of systematic racism behind events and issues, both past and present.

That angered parents who say it has no business in schools.

The meeting got so heated at times, some parents had to be forcibly removed from the microphone by security.

A smaller group of parents spoke in favor of CRT and improving racial equity in a school district with a high number of minority students.

Neither board members nor the superintendent address the public comments.

It’s unclear if Fort Worth ISD is still offering CRT training to teachers and whether or not it’s allowable under state law.