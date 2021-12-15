DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Monday, Dallas Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a man last month on 52nd Street.
Darius Lamar Waters, 32, was arrested on December 13 and interviewed by detectives after being transported to the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit. He was then taken to the Dallas County Jail.
Waters has been charged with murder and with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. His total bond was set at $1,100,000.
In November 2021, Dallas Police put out a statement asking the public for information on Waters' whereabouts after he allegedly shot and killed a man on November 14.
The victim’s name has not been released.