ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The latest expansion of downtown Arlington’s Urban Union district is getting underway.
Groundbreaking for the expansion, that includes five new mixed-use buildings spanning 50,000 square feet along Front Street, will happen Wednesday afternoon. The buildings will eventually be home to restaurants, retail stores, and apartments.
Arlington Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Victoria Farrar-Myers is expected at the event heralding the construction project that will expand the district to the west along Front Street, connecting it to the Vandergriff town Center. The project will create a 5 city block walkable area downtown.
During the event the Arlington accounting firm Sutton Frost Cary LLP will also formally announce their move to the area. The relocation marks the first newly built office building, of a major scale, in the heart of the city in decades.