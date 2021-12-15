HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Live Nation and ScoreMore — an Austin-based festival production, concert promotion and artist management company — are both denying any legal responsibility for the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

According to court documents, the companies have denied all the allegations filed against them. Rapper Travis Scott, has also denied legal liability. The rapper recently spoke out in his first interview since the festival saying he was initially clueless to how serious the crown surge was.

In all, 10 people died and scores of others were injured after a crowd surged during Scott’s performance.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Live Nation and ScoreMore issued a statement on Twitter stating their entire team was “mourning alongside the community” and cooperating with authorities.

More than 340 lawsuits have been filed. Earlier this month a judicial board ruled that one judge — state District Judge Kristen Hawkins — will handle all of the pretrial matters in the various lawsuits. If any of the lawsuits go to trial, the case will return to its original court.

Most of those suits allege the defendants were negligent and stood to make large sums of money from the November 5 concert.

After the tragedy, Scott offered to pay for all of the victims’ funerals, but some families rejected the gesture. The family of the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount of Dallas, was among those who declined the offer.

