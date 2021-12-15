McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was prayer vigil at a McKinney hospital Wednesday night, Dec. 15, for a 72-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in an accident with the Prosper mayor last week.

Rod Carver’s wife says her husband has a traumatic head injury and is still in critical condition, but his vitals are improving.

“Everybody knows my husband,” Barb Carver said. “He doesn’t know a stranger. He’s a man of God and he’s got several brothers that are here tonight.”

December 6th, just before 6 p.m., Carver was traveling westbound down West University Drive when his motorcycle crashed into the back of Prosper Mayor Ray Smith’s truck.

Police said prior to the accident, a vehicle had pulled out of a parking lot in front of Smith which caused him to slam on his breaks and Carver was not maintaining a safe distance.

Police said Smith told them he did not see anything in his rearview mirror and thought he had been hit by the vehicle that went around him and drove off.

“It’s incredibly impossible to believe that his account is accurate,” the Carver family’s attorney Brian Mincher said.

He’s now searching for eyewitnesses.

“Anyone that has any dash cam or video that would be absolutely crucial,” he said.

Police said Smith did not to appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but by leaving the scene, he broke the law.

A grand jury will now decide if he should be charged.

During Tuesday‘s town council meeting, Smith publicly addressed the accident for the first time.

“I would like to express my sincere and deepest sympathy to the motorcycle rider who collided with the rear of my truck,” Smith said during the meeting.

“Now all the sudden he wants to talk?” Bard said. ” I got no thoughts about him. It is what it is I’ll let the courts take care of it.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money to pay for Carver’s medical expenses.