GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson ISD’s Big Springs Elementary School is closed the rest of the week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the school district confirmed.
The school will shift to virtual instruction beginning Thursday, Dec. 16.
This action was recommended by Dallas County Health and Human Services after a significant outbreak of positive COVID cases in a short period of time, the school district said in a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
A message to parents on the school district’s website explained, “positive cases of COVD-19 have been increasing here at school among staff and students… Our school has had 24 positive cases among students and staff reported since Monday. In addition, 17% of our entire campus is absent today, including 30% of our staff.”
With instruction shifting to virtual learning through Friday, Dec. 17, there will be no in-person school-related activities either.
Winter break starts Dec. 18 and students will return to campus for in-person learning on Jan. 4.