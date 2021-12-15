FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — Wednesday morning Lone Star High School, in the Frisco Independent School District, will reopen following a social media threat that forced administrators to close the school earlier this week.

But there are some things parents need to know as they send their children back to the classroom.

In a letter to parents and students the administrators with district said the Frisco Police Department completed an extensive sweep of the campus and didn’t find anything that posed a threat or was suspicious.

A threat to the school was made last weekend and as a result officials say classes were cancelled to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff.

For the last two days students were learning virtually, but as they head back to the campus there have been new rules put in place, for the rest of the week, out of an abundance of caution.

The directives being implemented include:

Not allowing backpacks or large bags on campus

Having an increased police presence at the school

Limiting student hall passes to essential business only

Having additional school staff monitor hallways and exit/entry points

Schools in Texas and across the county are cracking down and being extra careful when it comes to how they handle threats. The hope is to avoid the type of violence recently seen at some schools. It was on November 30 when a mass shooting happened at a high school in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan. Four students were killed and nearly twice as many people, including a teacher, were injured.

As students at Lone Star return to campus and others in the Frisco ISD go to school today, administrators are asking all students, teachers and staff to use the anonymous STOPit app to report anything of concern. Of course, officials say anyone — community members, parents and students — should report immediate concerns to the Frisco Police Department by calling 972-292-6010 or 911. Cell phone users can send anonymous tips by texting the word “FriscoPD” and the tip information to 847411.