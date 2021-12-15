Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado OutbreakSome North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states.

Search Continues For Victims Of Tornadoes That Killed Dozens In Central U.S.Rescuers in the middle of the U.S. are resuming search operations for victims of a deadly tornado outbreak that left dozens of people dead and flattened entire communities.

Weather Forecast Update: Windy Days Ahead And Near Record HeatThe winds of change are upon us as we see winds gusting to near 25mph-35 mph Thursday into Friday and possible near 40 mph late Friday night.