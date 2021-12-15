WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Weatherford Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man they believe may responsible for burglarizing several businesses.
On the night of December 7 and early hours of December 8, an unidentified burglar broke into several businesses in Weatherford and Parker County. Police said that most of the businesses were donut shops.READ MORE: 'One Of World's Largest' Alleged Anabolic Steroid Producers Charged In North Texas
The crook was caught on surveillance cameras on the morning of December 7, and police are seeking information and tips that lead to his identification and arrest.
READ MORE: Dallas Hospital Performs First New Heart Transplant Technique In Texas
The suspect in the still images appears to be a white male. Another image released by the police suggests that he may drive a white 4-door car.
MORE NEWS: Massive Expansion In Downtown Arlington's Urban Union District Begins
A Weatherford PD spokesperson said that anyone who recognizes or has any information about the subject should contact Detective Chris Brown at 817-598-4340 or via email at cbrown@weatherfordtx.gov.