EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The wife of the Euless police officer killed by an alleged drunk driver in November has regained consciousness and is out of the intensive care unit, Euless Police said Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Pricilla Cervantes is still hospitalized, but improving, police said.
“She continues to regain strength in many areas, as she was even able to drink some liquids on her own. As of this morning, Priscilla was able to communicate verbally with family by her side,” the statement read.
Officer Alex Cervantes died in the crash in Lake Worth on Nov. 27.
The couple’s two boys were also involved in the crash and they are now resting at home with family.
Though she has a very long road to recovery, her doctors are very pleased with her progress as she continues to make strides in her healing process.
Funeral arrangements for Officer Cervantes are pending.
Dylan Molina, 26, is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and one count of accident involving death.