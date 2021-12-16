FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds more people could soon call Fort Worth’s historic Stockyard’s District home as San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential proposed a plan to add 825 apartment units.

The plan also transforms the historic Armour building constructed in 1902. It was previously a meat packing plant.

Fort Worth’s Urban Design Commission hammered out some details Thursday, Dec. 16 to make sure it fits conceptually with the district.

One issue was the length of some of the buildings.

The designers want a waiver to go beyond 300 feet in length which is not in the district’s standards and guidelines.

“That’s what been established by the public and the city and so the intent is to stay within those guidelines and stay within that,” said Gannon Gries, Chair of the Fort Worth Urban Design Commission.

If the plan eventually gets the green light, business owners in the district welcome the additional residents.

“I think anytime you can bring people into the area and get the close by I think it’s going to increase the foot traffic, help with the business and just bring in some new people,” said Robert Boling, Marketing Manager, Texas Hot Stuff.

Visitors in the district also like the plans, but admit traffic may be a concern.

“Parking is heinous in this area and then like we barely found a spot and we were like 10-15 minutes,” said Fort Worth resident Chloe Luedke.

The Urban Design Commission will meet next month to continue going over any changes needed for this project to move forward.

Click here to read the Urban Design Commission’s report on the project.