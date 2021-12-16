NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.91. That price is two cents less than from this day last week and $1.01 more per gallon compared to last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.08 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon.

Those pulling up to the pump in Dallas are paying an average $2.95, while drivers in Arlington and Forth Worth are paying a penny more, at $2.96 for a gallon of unleaded.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.13 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to the latest data for the week ending December 10, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week by around six percent and remains elevated from this time last year.

“Gas prices may start to steady, or even trend higher, if demand remains strong. However, Texas has the lowest gas prices in the country, which should bring some holiday cheer to the millions of Lone Star State motorists planning to take a road trip next week,” aid AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Demand for gasoline is expected to be higher than last year as AAA Texas forecasts a near pre-pandemic recovery for the year-end holiday travel season which begins next week.