DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Denton County confirm that rabies has been found in one puppy from a litter west of Krum. The area is near the intersection of Plainview Road and Knox Road.

As it stands, Denton County Public Health does not believe there is ongoing risk. Residents with potential exposure to any of the puppies from the litter between November 19 and December 7 will receive an emergency phone notifications. Individuals who were potentially exposed are encouraged to immediately contact DCPH at 940-349-2909.

“Rabies is a rare disease in domestic pets, but if contracted, almost always a fatal condition in humans,” explained Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “We want to know if anyone was exposed to these puppies between these dates so they can begin a rabies vaccination series immediately.”

Dr. Marty Buchanan, Denton County Health Authority, said, “It’s important to understand the clinical risk of even exposure to saliva from infected animals. You don’t need to be bitten–merely an exposure to fluids from these animals could be very dangerous. Rabies vaccine is effective in preventing people from getting rabies.”

Exposure could include a puppy nipping, biting, or licking an individual..

Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through the bite or scratch of a rabid animal. Rabies infects the central nervous system, and without prompt post-exposure prophylaxis is fatal.

DCPH recommends taking the following steps to minimize risk of contracting rabies:

Leave all wildlife and unknown animals alone.

If you are bitten, scratched, or unsure, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need post-exposure prophylaxis.

Vaccinate your pets and visit your veterinarian regularly.

Additional information on rabies, post-exposure prophylaxis, and prevention can be found on the CDC website. Information on rabies cases and statistics in Texas can be found on the State Health Services website.