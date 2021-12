LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lewisville Police Department arrested three juvenile students for terroristic threats made against LISD school campuses last week.

One student was charged with four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threat. The other two are charged with one felony count of terroristic threat each.

According to the police, the student charged with four misdemeanors originally made a threat on Snapchat. The two students charged with felonies knew the threats were false, but propagated them anyway and misled the school into thinking they were credible.

Lewisville officers said no students or staff were ever under any serious threat at any time.

The students all attended LISD schools and lived in Lewisville. Police said none of their names would be released since they are all juveniles.

It has yet to be determined if they will be sent to alternative schools or to a juvenile justice center.

Students across the country have been in trouble for spreading threats against schools on social media recently, including some in Frisco. Lewisville Police said the arrests had no connection to nationwide trends.