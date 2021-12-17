LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lewisville Police Department arrested three juvenile students for terroristic threats made against LISD school campuses last week.
One student was charged with four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threat. The other two are charged with one felony count of terroristic threat each.READ MORE: Police Arrest 7 Frisco ISD Students After Week Of School Threats
According to the police, the student charged with four misdemeanors originally made a threat on Snapchat. The two students charged with felonies knew the threats were false, but propagated them anyway and misled the school into thinking they were credible.
Lewisville officers said no students or staff were ever under any serious threat at any time.READ MORE: Students Give Duncanville High School Football Team A 'D'ville-Style' Send Off
The students all attended LISD schools and lived in Lewisville. Police said none of their names would be released since they are all juveniles.
It has yet to be determined if they will be sent to alternative schools or to a juvenile justice center.MORE NEWS: Granbury Police Searching For BMW Possible Involved In Fatality Crash
Students across the country have been in trouble for spreading threats against schools on social media recently, including some in Frisco. Lewisville Police said the arrests had no connection to nationwide trends.