NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There is a major increase in the number of people hitting the road and taking to the skies this holiday season, compared to 2020.

According to AAA, more than 8 million Texans will be traveling between now and the New Year… and it may not be smooth sailing.

Traveling may be a major headache this holiday season as millions are expected to head out for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Before sunrise on Friday morning the Lines weren’t that long at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, but that’s expected to change quickly.

Travel is up 32% compared to last year and its mainly due to people trying to make up for lost time and cancelled plans during the thick of the COVID pandemic.

The majority of people traveling will drive to their destinations this year. Nationally, more than 109 million people will either fly, travel by car or take another form of transportation for a trip.

Prices have raised for hotels, rental cars and gasoline, but AAA officials say it doesn’t seem to be swaying anyone decisions

Some people haven’t traveled in a while, while others feel more comfortable traveling if they’ve had their COVID vaccine and even more embolden if they’re received the booster.

The boost in travel comes as cases and deaths in the US are reaching grim milestones. So far, COVID-19 deaths in the US have surpassed 800,000.

A few cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant have been detected in North Texas, but right now the Delta variant is driving the number of new cases and hospitalizations.

Doctors say as we head towards another holiday to enjoy, but be safe. It’s also recommended that everyone get the vaccine and the booster shot.