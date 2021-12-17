DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A warrant was issued for a Dallas police officer’s arrest Friday night, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said.
On December 17, 2021, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Senior Corporal Melvin Williams.READ MORE: 'She Was A Very Sweet, Helpful Young Lady': Neighbors Hold Vigil For Slain Dallas Teenager
Williams is charged with class A misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident that occurred on May 30, 2020.READ MORE: Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Testifying Before Congress
Police said they expect him to turn himself into local authorities.
Senior Corporal Williams has been part of the department since June 2006 and is currently assigned to the Tactical and Special Operations Bureau.MORE NEWS: Humane Society And City Of Fort Worth Team Up For Mega Adoption Event
He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.